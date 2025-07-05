iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.67. The firm has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

