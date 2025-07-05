Seascape Capital Management Purchases 59 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $350.16 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $294.32 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

