DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

