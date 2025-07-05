DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3%

PSX opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

