HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,155 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $13,094,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Friday.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

