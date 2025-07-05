SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,015,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.