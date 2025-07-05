McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.36. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

