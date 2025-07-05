Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.69. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.