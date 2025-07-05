D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 489,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 128,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Down 0.2%

SO stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

