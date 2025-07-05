Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 28.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

