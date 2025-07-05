Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

