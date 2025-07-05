Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $104,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8%

MDLZ stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.