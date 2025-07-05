Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 728 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welltower by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $152.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $102.92 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

