Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

