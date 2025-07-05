Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $399.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

