The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $92.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

