Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,177,185 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,741,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,177,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $981,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.