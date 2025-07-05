Conning Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $313,911,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $319.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.74 and its 200 day moving average is $309.38. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

