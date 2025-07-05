D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $57.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

