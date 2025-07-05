Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 87,156 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,156 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.19 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

