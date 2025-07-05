Olde Wealth Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

