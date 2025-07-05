Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 2.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 60.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 73,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

