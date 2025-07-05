Truist Financial Corp Purchases 56,443 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $166,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $217.27 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $281.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

