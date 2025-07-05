Argyle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.