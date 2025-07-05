iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,074.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.0%

IEFA stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

