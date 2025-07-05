VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $368,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

