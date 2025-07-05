Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,560 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,265,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.