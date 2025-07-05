Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,150 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $442.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.