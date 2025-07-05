Elite Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elite Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Elite Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.