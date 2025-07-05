VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

