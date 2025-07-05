The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allstate by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,053,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.50 and a 12 month high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

