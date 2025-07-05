AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

