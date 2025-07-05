Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $719.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $720.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $662.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

