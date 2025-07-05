3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MMM opened at $152.23 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.57.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

