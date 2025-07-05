Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,018,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 26.4%

Shares of DISV stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

