Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Stake Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $119.04 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

