Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,275 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

