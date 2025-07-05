Brookstone Capital Management Sells 42,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

