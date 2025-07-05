Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

