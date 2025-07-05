Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,971 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 312,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.