von Borstel & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,772 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

