IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,351 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

