Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,878,000 after buying an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,551,000 after purchasing an additional 208,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Up 0.7%

PAYX stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.