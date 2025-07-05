Ceera Investments LLC Has $9.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

