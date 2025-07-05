OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

NYSE DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

