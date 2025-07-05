IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

