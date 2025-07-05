Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $427,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

