44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 381,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

