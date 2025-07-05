Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 546 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

