JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,155,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,195,000 after purchasing an additional 447,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,753,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of BBUS opened at $113.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $113.40.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

